Cancer

New Mechanism Underlying Red Blood Cell Aging Revealed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed blood cells are the most abundant cell type in blood, carrying oxygen throughout the human body. In blood circulation, they repetitively encounter various levels of oxygen tension. Hypoxia, a low oxygen tension condition, is a very common micro-environmental factor in physiological processes of blood circulation and various pathological processes such as cancer, chronic inflammation, heart attacks and stroke. In addition, an interplay between poor cellular deformability and impaired oxygen delivery is found in various pathological processes such as sickle cell disease. Sickle red blood cells simultaneously undergo drastic mechanical deformation during the sickling and unsickling process.

verywellhealth.com

White Blood Cell Count and Cancer: What You Need To Know

Cancer is a condition where abnormal cells divide quickly, disrupting the function of organs and tissues in your body. Cancer in the bone marrow, the spongy part of your bones that produces white blood cells (WBCs), can reduce the number of WBCs, which are immune system cells that fight pathogens in your body. They can also be damaged by treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. As a result, you may have a low white blood cell count, which is also known as leukopenia.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How the impact of chemotherapy on healthy cells affects the development of blood cells

Some types of chemotherapy eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA. These drugs can also affect healthy cells, where the damage can generate mutations that persist after the end of the treatment. Researchers at the IRB Barcelona's Biomedical Genomics Laboratory, led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas, have identified the...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Enzymatic Complex Discovered That Can Stop Cells From Aging

Researchers at Université de Montréal and McGill University have discovered a new multi-enzyme complex that reprograms metabolism and overcomes "cellular senescence," when aging cells stop dividing. In their study published in Molecular Cell, the researchers show that an enzyme complex named HTC (hydride transfer complex) can inhibit cells from aging.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Blood Cells#Sickle Cell#Mit#Microfluidics
Phys.org

How do cells acquire their shapes? A new mechanism identified

Working with light to activate processes within genetically modified fission yeast cells is among the research performed by the experimental biologists in the Martin Lab at the University of Lausanne, led by faculty member Sophie Martin. Team members there were conducting such experiments when they noticed that a certain protein, when introduced into the cell, would become displaced from the cell growth region. So, they reached out to Dimitrios Vavylonis, who leads the Vavylonis Group in the Department of Physics at Lehigh University, to find out why.
CANCER
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Red Cross aims to increase blood availability for patients with sickle cell disease

When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That’s why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the U.S.
CHARITIES
Health and Fitness Hits

Some Degenerated Blood Cells’ DNA Reveals Therapy-Specific Mutation Patterns

Chemotherapeutic drugs kill tumor cells and kill healthy cells, which may lead to leukemia, for example. Using platinum-containing chemotherapeutics has been discovered by scientists to induce blood cell mutations in the usual way. Other chemotherapeutic drugs lacked these signs, although there was a strong correlation between treatment duration and therapy-specific alterations in subsequent metastases.
Genetic Engineering News

Underlying Mechanisms behind Inflammation and Pancreatic Cancer Link Uncovered

The relationship between pancreatic cancer and inflammation has long been recognized. There have been many studies carried out to reveal the underlying mechanisms that contribute to tumorigenesis induced by inflammation, but the reasons behind this connection have remained unclear. Now, a new mouse study by researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has shed light on the long-established link.
CANCER
Cancer
mlo-online.com

Red blood cell aging detected by microfluidic assay

In a recent study, researchers examined hypoxia-induced impairment of red blood cell deformability at the single cell level, compared the differences between non-cyclic hypoxia and cyclic hypoxia, and documented any cumulative effect vs. hypoxia cycles, such as aspects that have not been studied quantitatively. Th researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Cryopreservation Excipient Helps Accelerate Cell Therapy Product Development

AMSBIO has launched STEM-CELLBANKER® EX - a next generation cryopreservation product that eliminates the need for the traditional washing steps required in cell therapy product development. Rapid developments in cell, tissue, and gene therapies over the last decade have redefined what a cell therapy can be. The use of living...
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Dopamine Function Discovered in Memory Study

Has the scent of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies ever taken you back to afternoons at your grandmother’s house? Has an old song ever brought back memories of a first date? The ability to remember relationships between unrelated items (an odor and a location, a song and an event) is known as associative memory.
SCIENCE
wraltechwire.com

Engineering stem cells for blood vessel growth is focus of new Duke bioengineering professor

DURHAM – Sharon Gerecht will join Duke University’s Department of Biomedical Engineering as a professor of biomedical engineering beginning January 1, 2022. An internationally recognized pioneer in stem cell and vascular biology, Gerecht focuses on engineering and controlling the growth of blood vessels for applications ranging from wound healing to cancer therapies. Gerecht will contribute her expertise to Duke BME’s ever-growing biomaterials community.
DURHAM, NC
creation.com

Duck-billed dinosaur has preserved skin, blood vessels, and bone cells

Dino soft tissue continues to confound long-agers, 20+ years on. The first report about dinosaur soft tissue shook the scientific world.1 How could soft tissue possibly have survived the alleged 66 million years since dinosaurs became extinct? Since that time, people have questioned its validity, some expressed outrage, and there were those who simply didn’t want to acknowledge the discovery. Yet over the past 20+ years, so much dinosaur soft tissue has been discovered that it can now be confidently declared to be a frequent and consistent finding.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Exploring the Evolution of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor Gene

A new study delves into the evolution and function of the human growth hormone receptor gene, and asks what forces in humanity’s past may have driven changes to this vital piece of DNA. The research shows, through multiple avenues, that a shortened version of the gene — a variant known...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Antibody-Producing B Cells May Have Predetermined Fates

The master regulator behind the development of antibody-producing cells has been identified in a study by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings provide new insight into the inner workings of the immune system and may help understand how tissues develop and how certain cancers arise. The study, published Sept....
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Radiation Therapy Reprograms Heart Muscle Cells to Younger State

New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that radiation therapy can reprogram heart muscle cells to what appears to be a younger state, fixing electrical problems that cause a life-threatening arrhythmia without the need for a long-used, invasive procedure. In that invasive procedure — catheter...
CANCER
Phys.org

Revealing the molecular mechanism of nucleolar RNA

A research group led by Prof. Guang Shouhong from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. Feng Xuezhu from the First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, revealed the nucleolar RNA interference based on Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) as model organism. The study was published in Nuclear Acids Research.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Deciphering the Finer Details of Cell Receptors Involved in COVID-19

A team of international researchers, including McGill Professor Stéphane Laporte, have discovered the working mechanism of potential drug targets for various diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and even COVID-19. The findings published in Molecular Cell uncover the inner workings of cell receptors that are involved in cancer progression and inflammatory diseases.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Removing the Guesswork From Genetic Engineering

Today’s genetic engineers have a plethora of resources at their disposal: an ever-increasing number of massive datasets available online, highly precise gene editing tools like CRISPR, and cheap gene sequencing methods. But the proliferation of new technologies has not come with a clear roadmap to help researchers figure out which genes to target, which tools to use, and how to interpret their results. So, a team of scientists and engineers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard Medical School (HMS), and the MIT Media Lab decided to make one.
SCIENCE

