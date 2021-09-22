CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Incredible Natural Wonders In New York That You Can Witness For Free

By Lisa Sammons
New York Only
New York Only
 4 days ago

The best things in life aren’t always free — taking a trip to an attraction in New York often involves opening your wallet! Most places charge admission fees to pay staff and help maintain properties. With that being said, we do have some fantastic day trips in New York you can take without having to spend a dime. Check out this list of natural wonders in New York that you can see for free:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFZDj_0c4ySz3100
1. Ausable Chasm - Keesville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyjFE_0c4ySz3100
2. Taughannock Falls - Trumansburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnB7K_0c4ySz3100
3. Dover Stone Church - Dover Plains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdtdY_0c4ySz3100
4. Kaaterskill Falls - Hunter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJuL5_0c4ySz3100
5. Eternal Flame Falls - Orchard Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUNNS_0c4ySz3100
6. Central Park - New York City

You don’t have to spend a fortune to have a good time in New York! What’s your favorite natural attraction in the Empire State? Share your thoughts in the comments.

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, New York Only is for people who LOVE the Empire State. We publish one New York article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

