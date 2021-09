CRANFORD, NJ — The Girl Scouts of Cranford Service Unit 48 has announced that 24 of its members recently earned the Silver Award, which is the highest honor a Cadette Girl Scout can receive. To achieve the honor, Cadettes identify an issue they care about, research it and take action. Cadettes, who are in sixth, seventh or eighth grade, work alone or collaborate in small teams to earn the award. The projects, which require a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer work, addressed a wide range of needs, from supporting veterans to helping children in need.

