On Wednesday morning, the Detroit Lions made one of a few expected roster moves this week. Wide receiver Geronimo Allison has been signed to the team’s practice squad. Allison spent the offseason in Detroit in competition with several players at wide receiver, but no one really emerged from the pack. There was hope that Allison, one of the more seasoned players at the position, would catch on after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19 concerns. In three preseason games this year, Allison caught just five passes for 64 yards.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO