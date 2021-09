BRISTOL – During the Bristol Public Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening, masking measures and covid precautions were once again a major point of discussion. Letters for public comment were read by Board Chair Jennifer Dube before comments were made at a podium by visiting members of the public. For a little over 50 minutes, several area residents addressed concerns with masks being required in school facilities and what they felt was an overextension of government authority. Those commenting questioned the science of masks preventing the spread of covid, their effect on the development of children and whether the state government was stepping on parental rights.

