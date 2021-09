LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Victoria I. Shackelford to the 23rd District Court of the City of Taylor. "I am proud to appoint Victoria to the 23rd District Court of Taylor," said Governor Whitmer. "She will bring over a decade of experience to the position, including time as a prosecutor, public defender, and private sector attorney. Michiganders will benefit from having Victoria on the bench, and I am grateful to her for stepping up to serve our state."

21 HOURS AGO