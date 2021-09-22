Lady Hounds capture Girls County Cup

Pictured above are the Manchester Lady Greyhouns, champions of the 2021 Girls Adams County Cup tournament. From left, Grace Hackney, Courtney Hall, Taylor Ralston, Kileigh Mitchell, Doris Tadlock, and Coach Sean Inman. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was a day of double duty last Friday at the Adams County Country Club. The double duty, on a very warm and muggy September afternoon, went to the girls golfers from the four schools in Adams County as they actually competed in two events over the same nine holes. With the Adams County Cup tourney cancelled by weather earlier in the week, the Cup was moved to Friday at ACCC, meaning that it was combined with the opening round of the girls Southern Hills Athletic Conference tournament, nine holes- two tourneys.

As far as the 2021 County Cup went, it belonged to Coach Sean Inman and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds. Led by super sophomore Taylor Ralston, the Lady Hounds claimed the County Cup crown while Ralston captured the second of what might be four consecutive County Cup individual titles., edging out teammate Kileigh Mitchell by a single stroke.

To win the individual crown, Ralston carded a 42 for the nine holes, with Mitchell hot on her heels at 43, earning them both spots on the 2021 Girls All-County. In compiling their winning team total of 194, the Lady Hounds also got scores of 54 from Doris Tadlock, 55 from Grace Hackney, and 63 from Courtney Hall.

Second place in the County Cup went to Coach Marci Schneider and the West Union Lady Dragons, who also placed a pair of golfers on the All-County Squad, Korynne Blanton (48) and Payton Stapleton (52). Also on the course for the Lady Dragons, who were missing two girls due to quarantine, were Clare Stapleton (59) and Sofie Teeter (60).

Coach Charissa Gardner and her Peebles Lady Indians have had a solid fall season and they placed third overall in the County Cup, let by a score of 48 from Carrington McGlothin, who earned a berth on the All-County Team. Peebles also got Friday scores of 55 from McKarlee Cooper, 58 from Lydia Phipps, 61 from Annymae Cluxton, and 69 from Tara Tolle.

Last year’s County Cup champions, Coach Matt Williams and the North Adams lady Devils, didn’t fare quite as well this time around, finishing fourth overall. The Lady Devils placed one girl on the All-County Team, with Leah Caldwell shooting a 52. North Adams also got scores of 60 from Hailey Brannock, 61 from Josie Taylor, and 63’s from Grace Pence and Teagan Lloyd.

The Lady Hounds also led the pack after the first round of the SHAC competition, and the conference tourney ended on Monday with the final nine holes played at the Hillsboro Elks course. Look for a full report on how that tourney turns out in a future edition of The People’s Defender .