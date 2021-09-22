DFS Thursday Night Football Preview: Panthers vs Texans
Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with the Carolina Panthers (2-0) heading to Houston to face the Texans (1-1). The Panthers are fresh off beating up the New Orleans Saints and are one of the more surprising undefeated teams in the NFL. The Texans are coming into Thursday off a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They will also be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and rookie wide receiver Nico Collins due to injury. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will be under center for this Thursday night matchup making the Texans an underdog. So how will each team approach their game plan to pull out the victory? Let's break it down below.fantasydata.com
Comments / 0