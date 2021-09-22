DFS Thursday Night Football Preview: Panthers vs Texans

We are now in the thick of the fantasy football season. The injuries are now starting to pile up as well. This gives us some options to explore at running back and wide receiver to add to our rosters. Snap shares, targets, and usage patterns have now begun to develop. After three weeks, what may have been a blip in Week 1 can now be identified as a trend. Whether you're 0-3, 3-0, or anything in between, now is not the time to get complacent. Make sure you are hitting the waiver wire. Make sure you are still putting in bids on the players listed below (or others). You want to keep trying to improve your roster every week, whether that's through waiver wire acquisitions or by making trades (Fantasydata has you covered there as well).

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO