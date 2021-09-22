CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DFS Thursday Night Football Preview: Panthers vs Texans

By Joe Pepe
Cover picture for the articleWeek 3 of the NFL season kicks off with the Carolina Panthers (2-0) heading to Houston to face the Texans (1-1). The Panthers are fresh off beating up the New Orleans Saints and are one of the more surprising undefeated teams in the NFL. The Texans are coming into Thursday off a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They will also be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and rookie wide receiver Nico Collins due to injury. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will be under center for this Thursday night matchup making the Texans an underdog. So how will each team approach their game plan to pull out the victory? Let's break it down below.

The first game in Week 3 is the Panthers as sizable favorites in Houston against the banged-up Texans. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Panthers Analysis: Christian McCaffrey is tied for 11th in receptions (14) and 25th in receiving yards (154). He's a running back. That's absurd usage before factoring in his 45 carries which rank third. As a result of his hefty workload, according to Pro-Football-Reference, he leads the NFL with 324 yards from scrimmage. The only reason not to use him as the MVP in FanDuel single-game contests is to be contrarian, and I don't advise making your contrarian stand doing that. Instead, pick another spot to go against the grain. He also has an excellent case for usage as the Captain on DraftKings, though the salary hike for slotting him there means it isn't a no-brainer move.
NFL
Waiver Wire Targets Week 4

We are now in the thick of the fantasy football season. The injuries are now starting to pile up as well. This gives us some options to explore at running back and wide receiver to add to our rosters. Snap shares, targets, and usage patterns have now begun to develop. After three weeks, what may have been a blip in Week 1 can now be identified as a trend. Whether you're 0-3, 3-0, or anything in between, now is not the time to get complacent. Make sure you are hitting the waiver wire. Make sure you are still putting in bids on the players listed below (or others). You want to keep trying to improve your roster every week, whether that's through waiver wire acquisitions or by making trades (Fantasydata has you covered there as well).
NFL
