Know your sinusitis symptoms on World Sinus Awareness Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jackie McCabe, 22, came down with what she thought was the stomach flu last year. Vomiting, exhaustion, and loss of appetite, were just some of her symptoms. After several days of feeling ill, she decided to get help from the professionals. She spent days waiting for her results to find out it wasn’t the flu at all, but COVID-19. “After all of my stomach issues were gone is when I lost my taste and smell. That was the last thing that happened and that was like day six or seven after the first day of not feeling well,” McCabe said. “Than I was like okay, this is definitely what it is, but at the time I thought it was just the stomach flu or a bug of some sort.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO