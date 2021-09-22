Know your sinusitis symptoms on World Sinus Awareness Day
For the very first time, people across the country will celebrate World Sinus Health Awareness Day on Wednesday, September 29. “This public education campaign is designed to inform and educate patients around the world about the causes of their nasal and sinus symptoms,” says Joseph Han, MD, Professor and Chief for the EVMS Division of Rhinology and Allergy. It also aims to inform how they can improve these symptoms and when they should seek additional specialized care.www.evms.edu
