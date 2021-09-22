The residents of Bozeman Pond

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/22/21. There’s a community living down at Bozeman Pond, a community that gathers, shares food, helps each other when in need. They consider each other neighbors and friends, despite the fact that they live in tents. Despite the efforts of the Human Resource Development Council and other area nonprofits, it’s hard to keep people off the streets and under roofs during an unprecedented real estate market and housing shortage.