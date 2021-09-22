CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teachers Can Protect Students by Getting Vaccinated and Wearing Masks at School

By Claire Gillespie
verywellfamily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unvaccinated teacher infected half of her students when she removed her mask to read to them. Even with safety measures like distancing and air filtration, unvaccinated children remain vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. Experts stress that asking teachers to wear masks and get vaccinated can protect students. As school settles...

www.verywellfamily.com

Comments / 1

zfromtheoc
6d ago

Kids have a higher chance of dying from the flu. No reason at all for them to wear a mask or get a shot.

Reply
3
Related
Boston

An elementary school teacher took off her mask for a read-aloud. Within days, half her class was positive for delta.

A CDC-funded simulation projects that without masking or testing, more than 75 percent of children could be infected within three months. The Marin County, Calif. elementary school had been conscientious about following covid-19 protocols. Masks were required indoors, desks were spaced six feet apart, and the students kept socially distant. But the delta variant found an opening anyway.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?. No, there is no scientific evidence showing masks cause harm to kids’ health despite baseless claims suggesting otherwise. The claims are circulating on social media and elsewhere just as virus outbreaks are hitting many reopened U.S. schools — particularly those...
KIDS
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida School District Backs off Mask Mandate, “Encourages” Students to Wear Masks Starting September 27

On September 22, Superintendent David Blackburn released the following statement:. Fourteen days ago we required masks to be worn at school. We want to first thank students, family, and staff for supporting the response. We understand not everyone agrees, and we appreciate the respectful manner in which parents have brought their opposing viewpoints forward. These issues connected to COVID-19 response are not linear, they are not singular, and they are not black and white. The conditions are changing constantly and our response will as well.
SALIDA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheDailyBeast

Mom and Teachers Say They’re Proud of Girl Who Flipped Bird at School Anti-Mask Protesters

When 14-year-old Fiona Downey arrived at her Vermont high school last Friday, she was so exasperated by the sight of a mob of grown adults protesting against mask-wearing on campus that she had no choice but to flip the bird. The photo of the teen raising a finger at the anti-maskers from inside her school bus inevitably went viral—and now her mom and teachers have spoken about how proud they are. Meagan Downey told the Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days: “This has been particularly hard on adolescents... They’re coming of age, they’re old enough to see what’s happening, but they don’t have a lot of control. I think in that moment, my daughter did have control over what she could do with her hand, and she chose to use it.” Seven Days reported that a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School also told Fiona they were proud of her, and Fiona said she’s enjoyed going viral. “People have offered to buy me creemees,” she said. “Someone else offered to buy me shoes. And people offered to give me scholarships—which, like, I’m fine with that. Love a scholarship.”
PROTESTS
TODAY.com

Classroom questions from students, parents and teachers

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Miguel Cardona, U.S. secretary of education, are live on the TODAY plaza for the Coronavirus in the Classroom town hall. Students, parents and teachers ask what to expect from the variants, if parents should expect a vaccine requirement for students, what additional support teachers should expect and more.Sept. 13, 2021.
EDUCATION
Canton Repository

Parents to Louisville school board: Students shouldn't have to wear masks

KEY ACTION: Heard disagreements over mask requirements, and police escorted unmasked visitors out of the meeting. DISCUSSION: Three parents of children in classes called the mask requirement unnecessary and a violation of parents' stewardship of their children. One person said that the school should allot 30 minutes for hand washing...
LOUISVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Cdc#Elementary School#Unicef#European#Ms#Guardian#Who#Mph#Give Space
live5news.com

Charleston County students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person classes starting next week. In a news conference Thursday afternoon, School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said they will start enforcing a mandatory mask mandate for all students, teachers, and staff inside district schools on Monday, Sept. 20, and it will last through at least Oct. 15.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
mainstreetnews.com

Community members call for schools to mask, get vaccinated

While anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers have gotten a lot of media attention in recent weeks, pro-masking individuals recently appealed to two local boards of education to enact or enforce greater masking mandates in local schools. Five members of the Jefferson community urged the Jefferson Board of Education on Sept. 9 to...
JEFFERSON, GA
registerpublications.com

Junior School will wear masks longer

This story has been updated. Mask wearing at the junior school is being extended. Harrison Junior School students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks through Thursday, Oct. 14, which is the end of the first quarter, according to a letter from Superintendent John Hamstra. Hamstra said wearing masks is keeping the kids in school.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
augustachronicle.com

Aiken County schools revising instruction for quarantined students; teachers get raise

Aiken County students who are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure could receive a more normal education during their isolation. The school board voted on Tuesday to implement a new plan from Superintendent King Laurence that would involve teachers using Schoology and Microsoft Teams to livestream their in-person instruction. Spokesman Mike Rosier explained that, before this, quarantined students were taught through all kinds of mediums depending on the teachers' preferences. Under the new plan, quarantined students will be able to receive the same lessons their in-person peers get from the safety of their homes.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
bcgavel.com

Protect Your Professors, Wear a Mask

Boston College has ignored requests for a mask mandate made by professors at the institution. Not surprisingly, professors are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of action taken by the school to protect them. More surprisingly, students are astounded at the mere mention of masking in the classroom. An intense discourse is rippling through the school, aggressively divided by a small piece of fabric.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy