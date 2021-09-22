2021 Honors College Presidential Summer Fellowships continue academic excellence through innovative research
Honors students developed cutting-edge research through the 2021 Honors College Presidential Summer Fellowship (PSF) program. This year’s cohort of 26 students participated in programming that promoted undergraduate research, creative activity, and community engagement. The PSF allowed students to follow their passion and pursue additional studies outside of the classroom. Recipients also used the PSF program to prepare thesis proposals for future academic and professional opportunities.www.uab.edu
Comments / 0