EMarketer · Why Amazon is Launching Its Own TV, Peloton Apparel and Why Lululemon Is Doing Well | Sep 16, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss what this new Amazon TV is all about, how soon we can expect TV commerce, whether we'll see voice-enabled ads, and what the content play might be. We then talk about Peloton launching its own apparel brand, why lululemon is crushing expectations, and Amazon's cashierless technology coming to Whole Foods. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Andrew Lipsman.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO