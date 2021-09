If you’re heading out into bad weather and you want to know how fast you’re going, when the storm will hit and how fast your heart is beating, then the Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope is the watch for you. This triple scale chronograph is a telemeter, a tachymeter and pulsometer in one, with a spiral inner dial track that extends the ability to measure things. It is overlapped by a conventional chronograph hours counter in a subdial at 3 o’clock and small seconds at 9 o’clock. The multi-function colimaçon (snail-shaped) track on the dial is typical of Omega chronographs from the 1940s. A...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO