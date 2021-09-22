CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Over 16% US Gulf oil, 24% offshore natgas output remains shut in

ICIS Chemical Business
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Over 16% of the US crude oil production and 24% of the offshore natural gas output remained shut on Wednesday, according to US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). The following table shows the number of platforms and rigs evacuated, including the total of oil and natural gas...

ICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Soaring energy prices disrupt fertilizer, chemical markets

BARCELONA (ICIS)--Rocketing oil and gas prices are putting fertilizer and chemical producers under intense pressure while destroying downstream demand. Strong gas demand in H1 means storage is at record low levels. Fears that fertilizer production cuts could threaten food production. Fertilizers prices break records. Rising oil and gas prices push...
Reuters

Brent dips after topping $80 a barrel, highest since Oct 2018

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brent oil dipped on Tuesday after topping $80 per barrel for the first time in nearly three years, as a five-day rally ran out of steam with investors locking in profits. Oil benchmark prices have been on a tear, with fuel demand growing and traders expecting...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices

US Crude (WTI) breaks above key psychological level of $75.00. Brent crude rises above $80.00 for the first time since 2018. Over the past few weeks, oil prices have continued to proceed along an upward trajectory as commodity shortages remain a key concern for global economies. As the vaccination program...
#Gulf Oil#Crude Oil#Oil And Gas#Oil Wells#Icis#Bsee#Platforms#Hurricane Ida#Eia#Shell
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Global energy shortage pushes chem-price normalisation to 2022

NEW YORK (ICIS)--It is not a normal year. The growing global energy shortage, which could quickly become a crisis by winter, threatens to spike chemicals and polymers prices or, at the very least, keep them elevated through year end and into early 2022. Wave after wave of global supply disruptions,...
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Rising feedstocks, energy costs pressure petchem price increases

LONDON (CIS)--High and volatile natural gas costs and a rising oil price can only mean one thing for petrochemicals: upward price pressure. Petrochemical prices have pushed much higher this year as economies have expanded rapidly following COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Various factors have helped buoy prices for the major commodity...
Reuters

BP starts oil output at offshore Thunder Horse expansion project

(Reuters) - Global oil major BP Plc said on Tuesday it had started oil and gas production at its Thunder Horse South II offshore expansion project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The initial two wells will add up to 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and gas and up to 50,000 bpd through eight planned wells. BP holds a 75% stake with the remainder owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ICIS Chemical Business

Mexico's Braskem Idesa to build ethane terminal under Pemex deal

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Braskem Idesa plans to build an ethane import terminal in Mexico under an agreement it reached with Pemex, the joint venture said on Tuesday. With an investment worth $400m, Braskem Idesa will build a world-scale ethane terminal in Laguna de Pajaritos in Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz state, the joint venture said. The project will be in the CIIT - Interoceanic Corridor of the Tehuantepec isthmus.
Houston Chronicle

BP expands production from one of Gulf's largest oil fields

BP has expanded production from one of the largest oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico, in large part to fund the British oil major’s ambitions to become a renewable energy leader. The oil giant on Tuesday said it started production at its Thunder Horse south expansion project, which is...
ICIS Chemical Business

Higher costs drive re-examination of Covestro MDI plant location plans – CEO

LONDON (ICIS)--A significant increase in construction costs in the US has become a factor in Covestro moving to re-examine the potential location of its planned flagship methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant, with China mooted as an alternative. The company announced on Tuesday that it intends to proceed with work on...
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24, defying most expectations for a decline, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of nearly 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 359,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 4.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply climb of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million-barrel decline for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.40 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $75.29 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first decline in 6 sessions

Oil futures eased back on Tuesday to post their first loss in six sessions, a day after settling at their highest price in almost three years. "Oil prices have finally responded to the ongoing risk-off sentiment observed in the stock and [foreign exchange] markets, with technology shares tanking" and the U.S. dollar surging against commodity dollars, emerging market currencies and the pound, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $75.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at $75.45 on Monday, their highest since October 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
oilandgas360.com

Oil will climb to $90 by year-end: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecast for global crude oil prices to reach $90 per barrel by the end of this year, up from $80, due to supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico and signs of strengthening demand. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed $1.39 at $79.48 per...
Tidewater News

Oil Prices Can Rise to $90, Goldman Sachs Says. Here’s Why.

Goldman Sachs has raised its oil value forecast to $90 a barrel because it mentioned Hurricane Ida ought to show to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.”. The financial institution’s analysts mentioned the hurricane, which has hit oil output, has greater than offset the ramp-up in OPEC+ manufacturing since July. They added that the worldwide oil supply-demand deficit is bigger than they anticipated, with the restoration in demand from the Delta coronavirus variant’s impression sooner than anticipated.
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
kezi.com

Here comes $90 oil

The V-shaped recovery in the oil patch continues to take even the biggest bulls on Wall Street by surprise. Goldman Sachs ramped up its already optimistic forecast on Sunday, calling for Brent crude to hit $90 a barrel by the end of the year. That's up from its previous call for $80.
