CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Christopher “Luci” Elias, Reporter

elpaisanoonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher aka “Luci” is currently a student at Rio Hondo College majoring in Journalism with hopes of achieving a career as a radio host. Having hobbies ranging from reading to collecting vinyls, there are many things Chris/Luci does in his free time. Most recently he has gotten his mediocre dream job as a barista at Philz Coffee. Most importantly, his favorite music is most types of rock: punk, pop, classic, grunge, post punk, indie, surf, etc. Eli.

elpaisanoonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
elpaisanoonline.com

Jeffrey Barragan, Reporter

Jeffrey Barragan is a first-generation Chicano from the Greater Los Angeles area. Barragan is a writer and photographer attempting to capture life through words and images.
ENTERTAINMENT
thehofstrachronicle.com

This Hofstra Life: Christopher Chang

Christopher Chang, a first-year graduate student in the Physician Assistant Studies Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (BSMS) dual degree program, grew up on Long Island. To Chang, Hofstra is just far enough away from his home. He harbors a deep love for Long Island, especially for his hometown of Huntington, proving that you do not have to stray far from home to embrace the variety of life.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Rio Hondo College#Chris Luci#Philz Coffee
AOL Corp

Why MGK and Travis Barker Ran Off VMAs Stage Moments Before Performance

Change of plans. Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker were set to take the stage together to perform “Papercuts” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. However, while backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, something changed. “Machine Gun Kelly buried himself in a...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar Player

10 Of The Greatest Blues Guitar Tones Ever Recorded

What is it that makes great guitar tone? Gear, player or performance? Actually, it's all of those things and more. Tone is in the hands, but it’s also in the electric or acoustic guitar, the backline, the mic placement, the stage and the pedalboard. It’s within this strange brew that we find greatness, and the raw emotions of blues are positively brimming with it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Surfing
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Bobby Jean’ in 2016

Pearl Jam are returning from a three-year live hiatus on Saturday night when they headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park, New Jersey, beachfront. They had plans to tour the world last year in support of Gigaton, but they were forced to postpone everything due to the pandemic. That means they haven’t faced a live audience since their September 4th, 2018, show at Fenway Park. It’s the longest break of their 30-year career. The two-day festival will also feature sets by Patti Smith, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Ani DiFranco, and many others. Patti Scialfa was on the...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
JamBase

Remembering Jimi Hendrix: ‘Purple Haze’ Live Playlist

Jimi Hendrix tragically died 51 years ago today from an accidental overdose. He was 27 years old. Hendrix is widely regarded as the greatest electric guitar player of all time. But he was also a talented songwriter and there aren’t many songs that are more symbolic of Jimi than “Purple Haze.”
MUSIC
1033theeagle.com

Foo Fighters perform, David Lee Roth presents on 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters, were among the many artists who performed during Sunday's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Dave Grohl and company, who were honored at the ceremony with the Global Icon Award, performed a three-song medley including the classics "Everlong" and "Learn to Fly," as well as "Shame Shame," the lead single from their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy