Vest completes term as ACCA president

Morgan County District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest recently completed a one-year term as president of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and will serve on the legislative committee for the next year.

“I have learned more than I could have ever imagined about what it means to be an effective leader during my term as ACCA President,” Vest said. “I'm convinced that my experiences have helped me become a better public servant to the people of Alabama and Morgan County as a result. During the coming year, I'm looking forward to continuing to foster positive growth by building upon strong relationships with leaders in all 67 counties.”

Vest also was named to the inaugural class of the association’s leadership program, Passion, Leadership, Accountability and Networking. The announcements were made at the organization’s 93rd convention in Montgomery in August.

As commissioner, Vest represents the Hartselle and Danville areas of Morgan County.

