McKinley Drive from Van Buren to Hayes avenues will be closed to traffic beginning today (Thursday, Sept. 23) to allow reconstruction of the road. The City of Ames has contracted with Manatts Inc. to complete this project, which will begin with removal of the existing pavement followed by ground preparation for paving operations. A new asphalt road and selected concrete driveways will be installed following the end of this phase, which is expected to take seven to 10 days to complete.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO