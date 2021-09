Body The Stockton Recreation Commission will be hosting an Adult Softball Tournament on Saturday, October 16th in Stockton. The cost is $150.00 per team with registration due by Wednesday, October 13th. There will be a two-game guarantee using SRC Adult League/USSSA rules. The teams made up of any combination of guys and gals must all be 18 years of age or older. There will be great concessions and a Home Run Derby.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO