The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Guidelines for Building a Powerful Country with Intellectual Property Rights (2021-2035)”
On September 22, 2021, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Guidelines for Building a Powerful Country with Intellectual Property Rights (2021-2035)” (知识产权强国建设纲要（2021－2035年）). The Guidelines set numerical development goals for intellectual property as well as other goals such as “deep participation in global intellectual property governance.”www.natlawreview.com
