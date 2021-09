In Good Knight, you only need one button to survive. Doublethink Games, a video game studio that presented us a title months ago, from the shadows of the industry, very distinct from what we were used to seeing in the bullet hell genre, has now become a reality and is officially available on Steam. Good Knight, the game that has amassed a large following in recent weeks due to its concept of one-button bullet hell, is available now for PC players that want to have a heart attack in the middle of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO