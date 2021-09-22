CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoD Approves $60 Million in Grants Under Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program

defense.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Defense today announced the award of 13 grants totaling approximately $60 million under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program by the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. These infrastructure projects benefit local installations, supporting service members, their families, and the Department’s missions. The awards derive from Fiscal Year 2021 appropriated funding, and leverage an additional $68 million in non-Federal funding for a total investment of $128 million.

Coast News

Oceanside receives $3.5 million DoD grant for new fire station

OCEANSIDE — A $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense will go toward replacing a nearly century-old fire station in Oceanside. The Oceanside City Council on Sept. 15 accepted $3.5 million in grant funds from the Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) to build a new Fire Station 1, a project that was first conceptualized in 2006 but put on hold at the time due to lack of funds.
OCEANSIDE, CA
wrbl.com

FAA grants Alabama $4.3 million for statewide airport infrastructure upgrades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), five Alabama airports are receiving $4.3 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants to make various improvements. “These five grants are important investments in the safety, efficiency, and expansion of large and small airports around our state,” said Shelby,...
ALABAMA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Greene County gets $2.5 million federal grant for broadband infrastructure

A jolt to southwestern Pennsylvania’s internet connectivity will come soon with $2.5 million of federal funding to Greene County, lawmakers said Thursday. The millions in grant money will allow the county to deploy broadband infrastructure and “bring the county up to the standards that its residents deserve,” U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters, said when he endorsed the project to federal grant writers.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program

Take notice that the County of Camden, New Jersey (“County”) will receive grant proposals from eligible not-for-profit organizations (“organizations”) by November 30th, 2021 at 5:00pm under its COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program (“Program”). The County will award grants under the Program on a discretionary basis not-to-exceed $500,000.00 per organization. Organizations must meet all Program criteria and requirements, including, but not limited to, having a physical service address within the geographic boundaries of the County and demonstrating a direct or secondary impact caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
CAMDEN, NJ
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations

After careful consideration of the recommendations resulting from the zero-based review of all DoD advisory committees, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved the following advisory committees for resumption of operations. The recommendations for other boards are still under consideration, and we will announce the results for more advisory committees in coming weeks.
MILITARY
sacramentocityexpress.com

City Council approves air-quality-monitor pilot program for low-income communities

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement for a new pilot program that will expand community air quality monitoring. The pilot program will include the deployment of 100 air quality monitors to residents, schools, community-based organizations and businesses, officials said. Priority locations will be in low-income communities disproportionately affected by air pollution.
SACRAMENTO, CA
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$600 million in grants available for water infrastructure grants; Governor proposes adding $1 billion more

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of $600 million to communities statewide through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA), Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Program, and Intermunicipal Grant (IMG) programs to fund projects to upgrade infrastructure and make communities more resilient to flooding and other impacts of climate-driven severe storms and weather events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
defense.gov

DoD Authorizes a Temporary Increase to 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing Rates for Certain Locations

The Department of Defense has temporarily authorized increases in the 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for 56 housing markets (commonly referred to as Military Housing Areas, MHAs) across the U.S. Uniformed service members who have incurred increased housing costs above their current BAH may be eligible to apply and receive BAH at the temporarily higher rate. The increased BAH rates for affected active duty (and full-time National Guard duty) Service members in these MHAs will take effect October 1, 2021 and expire on December 31, 2021.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Austin Checks on Facilities for Afghans at New Jersey Base

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III traveled to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, today to visit the facilities provided for Afghan evacuees at the aptly named Liberty Village on the base. Joint Task Force-Liberty is built around the Air Force Expeditionary Center at the base, and Austin was welcomed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DCA: State Officials Award $43 Million in Grants to 60 Communities

Governor Brian Kemp announced today that sixty local governments will be awarded more than $43 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to help improve their communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated the annual funds to Georgia’s CDBG program, which is administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local communities win $6.5 million in grant money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local communities are among 60 in the state that will share in more than $43 million in Community Development Block Grants to help make improvements. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated the funds to a grant program administered by the Georgia Department...
AUGUSTA, GA
wcu.edu

Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines hits $5 million mark in grants

A $5 million milestone recently was achieved by Western Carolina University's Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines, for grants received to support its research and work. As a self-sustaining program, grants, along with local government contracts and donor support, are critical to PSDS maintaining and fulfilling its mission. A...
CULLOWHEE, NC
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

OSHA awards millions in grants for training and education programs on infectious diseases

Washington — OSHA has awarded more than $6.7 million in training and education grants to 37 nonprofit organizations, the agency has announced. The grants will fund programs aimed at helping employers and workers recognize hazards associated with infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and identify preventive measures. The grants for workplace training...
LABOR ISSUES
oc-breeze.com

DFPI awards nearly $2 million in grants for financial education and empowerment programs

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced the award of nearly $2 million in CalMoneySmart grants to nonprofit organizations throughout California to support new and existing financial education and empowerment programs for unbanked and underbanked consumers. The DFPI announced the second round of CalMoneySmart grants in April...
ORANGE, CA
Bradenton Herald

Manatee County approves $923 million 2022 budget with a heavy focus on infrastructure

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to approve a $923.4 million budget that focuses heavily on improving infrastructure. The 2022 budget is the first one that several new commissioners, who campaigned on promises of roadway upgrades and traffic congestion improvements, have had a chance to weigh in on. The budget also includes a property tax cut of about $50 for the average homeowner.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Metro News

Appalachian commission announces millions in grants for coalfield communities

The Appalachian Regional Commission announced nearly $46.4 million in grants today to support economic development in coal communities. The grants came through the agency’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization program, referred to by its acronym, POWER. The program targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
INDUSTRY
WDTN

Springfield-Beckley Airport gets $6M DOD grant for new facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Defense approved a $6 million grant to help establish a National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE) at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. The Defense Community Infrastructure grant will help fund a facility used by both the Air Force and private parties —...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WJHG-TV

FSU PC gets $11.5 million grant for cybersecurity program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, Florida State University Panama City got a chunk of change to fund its cybersecurity program. The directors of Triumph Gulf Coast gave an $11.5 million grant to the Advancing Science and Career Education in New Technologies (ASCENT) program. FSU PC Dean Randy Hanna...
FLORIDA STATE

