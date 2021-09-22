DoD Approves $60 Million in Grants Under Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program
The Department of Defense today announced the award of 13 grants totaling approximately $60 million under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program by the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. These infrastructure projects benefit local installations, supporting service members, their families, and the Department’s missions. The awards derive from Fiscal Year 2021 appropriated funding, and leverage an additional $68 million in non-Federal funding for a total investment of $128 million.www.defense.gov
