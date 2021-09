LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis is set to open its 2021 fall schedule this week, when they split for the Battle inthe Bay in San Francisco, Calif., from Sept. 16-19 and the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Va., from Sept. 17-19. “We are very excited to get our 2021-22 season underway. We are competing in two really good events this weekend with some of the best teams in college tennis,” Head coach Todd Chapman said. “We are excited to see where we are to start off the fall season and test ourselves against the best.”

