Cowgirl Volleyball Getting Some Young Talent to Step Up
The Wyoming Cowgirls are finding out a lot about their depth this volleyball season. The Cowgirls are getting ready for the Mountain West season, after finishing the non-conference 8-4. Last weekend, when they needed someone to step up, freshman outside hitter Teresa Garza stepped up. Garza had a career-high 12 kills in a win over Wichita State, and head coach Chad Callihan said it was great to see such a young player step up in a key situation.cowboystatenews.com
