Cowgirl Volleyball Getting Some Young Talent to Step Up

For the first time since 2014, the Cowgirl volleyball team opened conference play with a loss, as Wyoming fell in five sets to visiting Utah State Thursday night. After opening the match with a hard-fought 25-23 win, the Cowgirls (8-5, 0-1 MW) lost a marathon second set, 33-31 as Utah State (9-4, 1-0 MW) evened things up. After the momentum of taking set two, the Aggies took control with a 25-14 win in set three before the Cowgirls were able to rebound in the fourth, 25-22. USU controlled much of the fifth set, which ended 15-11 as it closed on a 5-2 run to finish things off.

