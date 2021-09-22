NUMBER EIGHT: Darling Makes Seekonk History, Becomes First Driver To Win Eight Titles

SEEKONK, Mass. — Ryan Vanasse Jr. picked the perfect time to visit Everett’s Auto Parts Victory Lane in the Seekonk Grand Prix Bandolero Bandits. On the final points night of the year — September 24 — Vanasse rocketed from the middle of the field to the front, taking down the impressive win for the first time this year. With the win in the season-finale, Vanasse now has bragging rights over the rest of his challengers through the winter as the final winner of the year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO