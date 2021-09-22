CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NUMBER EIGHT: Darling Makes Seekonk History, Becomes First Driver To Win Eight Titles

seekonkspeedway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEEKONK, Mass. — Eight was the lucky number for Dave Darling at Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, September 18. The driver of the No. 52 Johnson’s Landscaping Pro Stock captured an eighth-place finish in the 40-lap feature, which was enough to clinch him a record eighth track championship. Competing in the top NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series division at Seekonk, Darling also sealed the NASCAR championship for the state of Massachusetts.

seekonkspeedway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Wife of late NASCAR Driver to honor husband

PLAINVILLE – Quinn Wazorko Christopher will honor her late husband, NASCAR Driver Ted Christopher, on the fourth anniversary of his tragic death with a safety initiative through his memorial foundation. Ted Christopher died on Sept. 16, 2017, when the plane he was a passenger in, crashed in North Branford. He...
PLAINVILLE, CT
FanSided

NASCAR losing another full-time team after 2021?

The NASCAR Cup Series appears to be slated to lose one of its full-time teams following the conclusion of the 2021 season. After the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport’s top level lost Germain Racing, Go Fas Racing and Leavine Family Racing, and early in the 2021 season, MBM Motorsports went from a full-time team to a team that now rarely competes.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
seekonkspeedway.com

SCULLY ROCKETS TO SECOND PRO STOCK WIN, DARLING CLINCHES HISTORY

SEEKONK, Mass. — Tom Scully Jr. charged to the front of the 40-lap Pro Stock feature on Saturday, September 18, taking down his second win of the season in dominating fashion behind the wheel of the No. 2 machine. Scully took the lead from Kenny Spencer just before halfway, then drove into the sunset, besting the rest of the field by over 1.5-seconds to take down the impressive victory.
MOTORSPORTS
allsportstucson.com

Audrey Jimenez makes history winning first female Who’s Number One match

Sunnyside sophomore Audrey Jimenez made history on Friday night beating fellow standout Paige Morales in the 106-pound competition of FloWrestling’s first all-girls card of its Who’s Number One competition at Dallas. The 10-bout card featured three No. 1 vs. No. 2 matches, with the main event featuring a pair of...
WWE
seekonkspeedway.com

SEEKONK SPEEDWAY CHAMPIONS TO BE CROWNED AS PART OF DOUBLEHEADER FALL CLASSIC WEEKEND

SEEKONK, Mass. — Seekonk Speedway will crown eight champions this weekend as part of the annual DAV Fall Classic, set for Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25. Champions will be crowned across both days — and the Pro All Star Series (PASS) Super Late Model series is also coming back to town to headline Saturday with a 150-lap contest.
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lane
seekonkspeedway.com

VANASSE ROCKETS TO VICTORY, KRANTZ SEALS SEEKONK GRAND PRIX BANDOLERO BANDIT TITLE

SEEKONK, Mass. — Ryan Vanasse Jr. picked the perfect time to visit Everett’s Auto Parts Victory Lane in the Seekonk Grand Prix Bandolero Bandits. On the final points night of the year — September 24 — Vanasse rocketed from the middle of the field to the front, taking down the impressive win for the first time this year. With the win in the season-finale, Vanasse now has bragging rights over the rest of his challengers through the winter as the final winner of the year.
MOTORSPORTS
seekonkspeedway.com

SHAW OUTLASTS RAIN DELAY, SEEKONK’S BEST TO WIN PRO ALL STAR SERIES BASH

SEEKONK, Mass. — It was likely one of the hardest wins of DJ Shaw’s Pro All Star Series career, but it was a well earned checkered flag. After a 150-lap race at the DAV Fall Classic that took over two hours to complete due to an early rain delay, Shaw passed Tom Scully Jr and Dave Darling to take the lead and the eventual win in the final laps at Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, September 25.
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastest Car#Alan Kulwicki#Landscaping Pro Stock#Seekonk Darling
seekonkspeedway.com

PETTEY GRABS SPORTSMAN DAV WIN, BAXTER CELEBRATES HIS FIRST TRACK TITLE

SEEKONK, Mass. — Adam Pettey seems to have figured out his No. 57 in the Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment Sportsman just at the right time. He sealed his second straight victory to end the season with a checkered flag in the DAV Fall Classic on Saturday, September 25, scoring the win in the special Helger’s Sportsman 50.
SEEKONK, MA
seekonkspeedway.com

VANADA WINS SPORT TRUCK DAV FALL CLASSIC, SHAW CELEBRATES FIRST TRACK TITLE

SEEKONK, Mass. —Jake Vanada used a test day in the middle of the week to get prepared, and it worked out exactly how he was hoping it would. Vanada used a strong starting spot to jump out front early in the 25-lap Chaz Auto Body Sport Truck feature at the DAV Fall Classic, taking down his first win of the season in the finale.
SEEKONK, MA
seekonkspeedway.com

ROBIDOUX WINS THE FINALE, HELGER WINS THE SEASON TITLE IN OUTLAWS

SEEKONK, Mass. — Brent Robidoux used a slick move to take the lead early in the 15-lap Seekonk Grand Prix Bandolero Outlaw feature on September 24, and never looked back. The rising star picked up his second victory of the season in the finale race, taking down the checkered flag and besting Stephen Bowden in a final run to the finish behind the wheel of his No. 25.
SEEKONK, MA
seekonkspeedway.com

LEBRUN DOUBLES UP TO END THE YEAR: FEATURE WIN, CHAMPIONSHIP GLORY

SEEKONK, Mass. — Most fans have lost count on how many times Luke LeBrun has been in Seekonk Speedway victory lane this year, as the driver of the No. 88 in the Nick’s Pit Stop Legends Cars continues to rack up trophies in impressive fashion. LeBrun did it once again...
SEEKONK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
seekonkspeedway.com

ARRENEGADO CELEBRATES DAV FALL CLASSIC WIN, FIRST LATE MODEL TITLE

SEEKONK, Mass. — A new king has been crowned in the Everett’s Auto Parts Late Models. Vinnie Arrenegado charged to the front of the 30-lap feature at the DAV Fall Classic, passing Richie Murray for the lead inside the first five laps, then driving away to glory. Arrenegado captured the victory in the season-finale and also was crowned the champion in the Division II NASCAR class after a dominant year.
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy