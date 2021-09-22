NUMBER EIGHT: Darling Makes Seekonk History, Becomes First Driver To Win Eight Titles
SEEKONK, Mass. — Eight was the lucky number for Dave Darling at Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, September 18. The driver of the No. 52 Johnson’s Landscaping Pro Stock captured an eighth-place finish in the 40-lap feature, which was enough to clinch him a record eighth track championship. Competing in the top NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series division at Seekonk, Darling also sealed the NASCAR championship for the state of Massachusetts.seekonkspeedway.com
