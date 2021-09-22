Corrective Color: Warm Raspberry to Cool Brown

A medium layered hair style is a shoulder-length haircut that has the top layers cut shorter than the bottom and gives the illusion of volume and length. So, if you’re looking for pictures of trendy medium layered haircuts, a fabulous way to spice up your shoulder length hair is with some layers. By adding layers, you help add shape, volume, and texture to your look. Thick hair is made light and bouncy with fun wispy pieces cut throughout the frame of the hair. Adding layers around your face is a great way to soften angular faces shapes and add interest. If you’re looking for things to do with medium length hair, then scroll through the following images of medium length layered hairstyles to find your next haircut inspiration from one of these popular looks.

HAIR CARE ・ 25 DAYS AGO