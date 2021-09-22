CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Corrective Color: Warm Raspberry to Cool Brown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to controlling warmth, do you sometimes wish you had a magic potion to neutralize all those unwanted red and orange tones and transform them into natural looking, cool, earthy hues? Well, voila! Digital Creative Director J. Ladner demonstrates how it’s possible to do just that in this raspberry to neutral brunette transformation. His “magic potion?” The new Matte series by Calura Permanent Hair Shine and Calura Gloss Demi Permanent Liquid Hair from Oligo Professionnel.

