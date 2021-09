Henry Reed Smart was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on Aug. 22, 1941 to Catherine and Walter Smart. Much to his sister Mary’s dismay, he was just as mischievous as his brothers Jimmy and Leo. Henry was the only member of his family to attend the Sacred Heart Catholic School. The Sisters thought he held the promise of priesthood. Henry had other plans. At Sacred Heart he met his most cherished childhood friends. These friends became his world and they experienced many wild adventures together from running a Go-Cart business to a memorable road trip to Florida.

