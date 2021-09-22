CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Category Close-Up: Expert Analysis - Meat Snacks & Plant-Based Meat Snacks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few years, the meat snack category has continued to evolve as emerging brands attempt to bring premium and better-for-you options to a category previously dominated by commodity products and larger players. In this month’s Category Closeup Meat Snacks: Expert Analysis, we’ll have two interviews with industry leaders...

Plant-based Meat Market was Valued at US$ 4892.34 Mn in 2020, Owing to Growing Demand for Vegan Meat Products amongst Individuals to Promote Healthy Living – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the plant-based meat market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 17.89%. COVID-19 Pandemic is expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains, and...
Worthington Daily Globe

Column: Meat or plant-based protein and the confusion for consumers

This was a famous saying in the 1980’s advertising campaign for the Wendy’s franchise fast food company. Today you can ask the same question in a different way. Is that meat or a plant-based protein burger?. I want to give everyone some facts and opinions on plant-based proteins and meat-based...
CNBC

Impossible Foods is working on creating plant-based whole muscle meats

Dennis Woodside of Impossible Foods says all of their products are now ground, but they are starting to work on creating plant-based whole muscle meats like chicken breast and steak. It will take some time for it to be released as the company will not put out products that do not match the flavors and taste of animal products, he adds.
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat partners with chickpea-based comfort food brand for nationwide launch

Banza, a company that makes chickpea-based comfort food, has partnered with Beyond Meat Inc. for the nationwide launch of the Banza Supreme, a vegetarian pizza made with three dairy-based cheeses and Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles. Banza is also launching a vegan cheese pizza. The Banza pizzas will be available at Kroger Co. , Thrive Market, FreshDirect, Amazon.com Inc. and other outlets. Beyond Meat stock has fallen 10.3% for the year to date, with shares taking a hit last Thursday after a Piper Sandler downgrade. The S&P 500 index has gained 16.2% for the period.
drugstorenews.com

Banza, Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart partner on plant-based pizzas

Banza is adding some major variety to its chickpea-based pizzas. To do this, the company is partnering with Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart on the creation of two new varieties. “Chickpeas, and more broadly beans, are one of the best foods for human health and the environment,” Brian Rudolph,...
Agriculture Online

Ask FDA about plant-based ‘meat,’ says USDA

Three-and-a-half years after it received a cattle group’s petition to define “meat” and “beef” as referring only to the flesh of food-bearing animals, the USDA said it has no authority over the labeling of alternative proteins from plants and insects. The FDA regulates those products, said the Food Safety and Inspection Service, and when it “is made aware that a non-animal product is being labeled as ‘meat’ or ‘beef,’ FSIS refers such information to FDA.”
vegnews.com

Awkwafina Is the Voice of Lightlife’s New Plant-Based Meat Campaign

Award-winning actress and rapper Nora Lum—known professionally as “Awkwafina”—is the voice of a new campaign for vegan brand Lightlife. The actress’s distinctive, raspy voice is set against nature scenes to establish the parallels between life’s simple pleasures and the ingredients that Lightlife believes plant-based food should be made with. The 30-second spots, with the tagline “simple ingredients for a full life,” will air across a variety of television and social media channels in North America.
Food Ingredients First

Natural solutions for plant-based meat with Angel yeast protein and yeast extracts

Angel Yeast Extract, one of the main business units of Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, is one of the world-leading suppliers of yeast ingredients. Angel Yeast Extract helps food manufacturers to create versatile savoury food recipes by providing a full range of yeast ingredients, from basic yeast extract to flavor yeast extract and more. With yeast extract offered with Angel quality and expertise, you can make delicious recipes that are guaranteed with taste and nutrition.
Food Navigator

Introducing the FoodNavigator-USA broadcast series: Disrupting the meat and dairy case -- from plant-based bacon to ‘real’ cheese (minus the cows)

Interested in meat, dairy, and seafood alternatives? Is all the hype - and the wads of cash - truly justified? Are some formulations (think plant-based cheese and yogurt) really ready for prime time? Are the purchase drivers for plant-based seafood the same as they are for plant-based milks or meats? Is artificial intelligence going to change the game, or is it just something to make your pitch deck sound sexy?
WebMD

How Plant-Based 'Meat' May Help You and Save the Environment

Sept. 15, 2021 -- The explosion in the plant-based food market has many advocates hoping the plethora of new products will be part of a food revolution that aims to improve our health and save our planet. Unless you’ve been living under a rock somewhere -- or just quarantined for...
The Independent

Meat and dairy cause twice as many emissions as plant-based foods, says in-depth study

Meat and dairy products cause twice as many emissions as plant-based foods, according to an in-depth analysis of food systems around the world.The study of 171 crops and 16 animal products in 200 countries found that food production accounts for more than a third (35 per cent) of global greenhouse gas emissions – higher than previous estimates had suggested.Meat and dairy products account for 57 per cent of total food emissions, whereas plant-based foods cause 29 per cent, the analysis found. The remaining emissions are driven by other products such as cotton and rubber.Beef was found to be the...
Arkansas Online

Plant-derived 'meat' grows in popularity

In the fall of 2018, Jenny Goldfarb suddenly had a craving for a corned beef and pastrami sandwich. For Goldfarb -- who grew up in a New York Jewish deli family -- it was the classic sandwich of her youth. But her yearning came with a hitch: She is now vegan.
villages-news.com

Are plant-based meats more healthful than animal meats?

More than 40 percent of North Americans are trying to reduce their consumption of meat and to increase their intake of plant-based foods. Non-meat “meats” made out of plants are becoming popular, and the “Impossible Burger” is now available in more than 7,000 restaurants. When I first reported on “Impossible Burger” and “Beyond Meat” in 2019, I noted that, “A major concern is that these products have not been tested for long-term safety.” We still do not have enough data to know if these plant-based products are more healthful than eating meat from animals, but studies that have come in so far look favorable. However, even if plant-based meats are found in the future to be more healthful than the animal products they imitate, I think it would be silly to seek them out if you are not paying attention to your entire diet. It would be absurd to get a plant “burger” in a fast-food restaurant with a sugar-sweetened soda, French fries and a sugary dessert.
The Independent

World Meat Free Week: 5 of the most annoying things people who’ve given up meat get asked

Whether it’s for environmental reasons, in support of animal rights or simply to explore a new kind of lifestyle, lots of people will be giving up their bacon butties and fried chicken this World Meat Free Week (27 September – 3 October).Veggies and vegans will likely be delighted to have some new plant-eaters on board, whether it’s just for the week or it inspires a more long term diet switch, and happy to answer genuine questions. After all, we get it – giving up meat could be a big transition. View this...
grmag.com

MorningStar Farms launches plant-based gameday snack giveaways

MorningStar Farms has created a plant-based playbook for football season snacking and tapped actor and football fanatic Tahj Mowry on a fan pack giveaway. This month is the official kickoff to football season, and with games nearly every day, plant-based eaters may need a deep bench of plant-based appetizers, meal starters and more. MorningStar Farms has been in the game for more than 40 years and boasts a large roster of plant-based eats to tackle tailgate cravings, the brand said.
