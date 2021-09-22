CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lt. Josh Kilgore Attended the recent 2021 FBI NAA Training Conference in Orlando

 6 days ago

The NLCRPD Promoted career development and organizational leadership. As part of this never-ending NLCRPD commitment to delivery of professional police service Lt. Josh Kilgore attended the week long FBI NAA conference. The FBINAA is a nonprofit membership organization whose mission is dedicated to impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking. Designed around professional development, educational and training needs, the Conference provides an education-packed training event for law enforcement members from around the world. This years conference was held in Orlando Florida during the month of July.

