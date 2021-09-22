City Recreation Centers to Offer Extended Hours on September 27

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is excited to extend the hours of its recreation centers to offer more open play for youth ages six to 16 on Monday, September 27, during CCISD’s Professional Development Day.

The FREE open campus program will operate with extended hours from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Oso Recreation Center, 1111 Bernice Drive, and Lindale Recreation Center, 3133 Swantner Drive. Children can enjoy a wide variety of activities where they can socialize with other kids under general supervision. There will be opportunities for sports, arts and crafts, games, and an afternoon snack will be provided.

Online Registration is required and is currently open, so act quickly to secure your child’s spot! For more information, call (361) 826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Recreation Centers”).

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!