The city of Buffalo was a mystery to J-J Peterka. Almost a year had passed since the Sabres selected Peterka in the second round, 34th overall, when he finally stepped off a plane here on Saturday. Peterka knows this is where he wants to fulfill his dream of starring in the National Hockey League, yet his knowledge of Buffalo was limited to what he was told by the club and former Sabre Derek Roy, a teammate the previous two seasons in Munich, Germany.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO