Montana Getaway on Netflix’s ‘Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

Have you ever submitted a sample to one of the DNA database companies like 23andMe or AncestryDNA? We thought about doing it with my dad's DNA when he passed - but then we thought better of it - you just never know what kind of things you'll uncover! I've kind of always wanted to submit a sample with the idea of learning about a long-lost sibling or something. The main argument I've heard people make against doing such a thing has always seemed to be that once you give your sample you don't know what happens with it and who has access to it. Maybe I was always a bit nieve, but I would always counter with something like "c'mon, you're just paranoid."

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO