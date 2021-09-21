CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Getaway on Netflix’s ‘Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

By Ryan Nelson
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't say that I've ever heard of Netflix's 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals' show. But with one glance at the title, I'm guessing you can probably figure out what it's all about. If you want to learn about some awesome travel destinations, this looks like it's the show for you. A mansion in the Rockies, beachfront villas, luxury lodges, a cabin with a private waterfall.....these are just a few of the properties that are featured in the first two seasons of the show. And here's something pretty cool, a Montana ranch gets the spotlight in one of the episodes.

klyq.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 KLYQ

Where Have All the Little Birds Gone?

One of the last migrating songbirds still in the Bitterroot Valley is the Yellow-rumped Warbler (photo above). Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal says you will often hear them, but they are hard to see this time of year. They stick around a little longer because they eat berries, along with the diminishing insect population. Their migration route takes them to the southern U.S. and into Mexico.
ANIMALS
1240 KLYQ

Favorite Western Montana Halloween Tradition Will Make You Scream

Angel at ALT101.5 loves this Halloween site north of Hamilton. We do, too!:. After so much bad news about Halloween activities this year and last, it's exciting to find that the legendary Field of Screams is about to open for the season. I went to their Facebook page today and fully expected to see a message saying "see you next year." Instead, there was a contest for a free ticket and an announcement that they are celebrating 22 scream-inducing years in the Bitterroot.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Montana-Centered Projects Win Western Heritage Awards

Two Montana-centered film projects won Western Heritage Awards earlier this month at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. The museum annually awards western literature, photography, poetry, magazine, music, and in this case, Film and Television. A television presentation about artist Charlie Russell from MontanaPBS won the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1240 KLYQ

Invasive Mudsnails Found in Bitterroot Water

New Zealand mudsnails have been found in a tributary of the Bitterroot River near Victor. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) discovered the aquatic invasive species in the Mitchell Slough between Victor Crossing and Bell Crossing, along the Bitterroot River. This was one of three places the mudsnails were found this year west of the Continental Divide, marking the first time in Montana they were in the Columbia River system.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
1240 KLYQ

Montana Adds 1,332 New COVID-19 Cases, Reaches Over 2,000 Deaths

As of Wednesday morning, Montana has confirmed 149,824 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,332 new confirmed cases. There are currently 11,981 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,001,795 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 486,897 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Crews Battling New Wildfire Between Big Sky and West Yellowstone

Just when we thought Montana's fire season was coming to an end, a new wildfire was reported on Monday, September 27 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. According to the latest update, The Shedhorn Fire, located on the Custer Gallatin National Forest between Big Sky and West Yellowstone in the head of the Taylor Fork drainage, was reported Monday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. The 64-acre fire is burning in timber and grass and is located in steep and rugged terrain.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
1240 KLYQ

Montana Adds 1,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 148,490 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,202 new confirmed cases. There are currently 11,416 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 998,324 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 486,157 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Missoula Ranked 4th in Nation for Home Price Increase

It has been on the tip of everyone's tongue for over a year now. I'm talking about affordable housing and the RAPID increase in home prices. We try to justify why the costs went through the roof. But, the common denominator is the pandemic. Many people from outside Montana wanted to escape somewhere less congested than their current situation. The crowded streets of a huge city were no longer inviting, let alone healthy to be around. So, these "COVID refugees" searched for more wide-open spaces. Well, it doesn't get more wide open than Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone National Park#Montana Getaway#Ranch Retreats#Gallatin National Forest#The National Park Service#Americana
1240 KLYQ

Two Montana Big Game Poachers Get Their Just Rewards

Carelessly shooting a big game animal and just leaving it to waste. Yeah, that always sits well with Montana hunters. And we know the reactions of some of you when punishment is announced: It's not enough. But at least there were convictions in these two separate cases and thankfully not all meat was lost.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Did Glacier’s New Ticket System Help Out With Traffic This Year?

From Smith of 94.9 KYSS-FM's Smith and Nelson morning show:. This past summer, I took my family out to Glacier National Park, which meant I had to contend with the stresses of reserving a ticket with their new ticketing system for Going-To-The-Sun Road - I documented that experience right here, and I still remember refreshing my computer furiously at 8 AM two days before trying to make that reservation. I know they opened up more reservations as the season went on, so hopefully the experience became a little less stressful over time.
TRAFFIC
1240 KLYQ

Unearthed Montana Dinosaur Nicknamed ‘Chicken from Hell’

When I was just a wee lad, let's say 8-years-old, I was all about dinosaurs. So was just about everyone else I knew at the age. In fact, I bet you are thinking about a youngster you know that is nearly a certified paleontologist. I can't count on all my fingers and toes how many kids I have met over the years that have shared with me scientific facts about dinosaurs. Granted, some of these facts are clearly made up. But, being a borderline cuss, I bet your young dinosaur experts have never told you about a dinosaur called a "Chicken from Hell."
WILDLIFE
1240 KLYQ

Is Montana Getting it Right or Wrong With This New Law?

Have you ever submitted a sample to one of the DNA database companies like 23andMe or AncestryDNA? We thought about doing it with my dad's DNA when he passed - but then we thought better of it - you just never know what kind of things you'll uncover! I've kind of always wanted to submit a sample with the idea of learning about a long-lost sibling or something. The main argument I've heard people make against doing such a thing has always seemed to be that once you give your sample you don't know what happens with it and who has access to it. Maybe I was always a bit nieve, but I would always counter with something like "c'mon, you're just paranoid."
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Netflix
1240 KLYQ

Hunters: Unique Program Coming to Montana State Prison

Fall is here and hunting seasons are taking hold in Montana. That includes this weekend's (September 25-26) youth-only pheasant and waterfowl hunt. This year’s youth hunt will have an interesting twist to it. Prior to the youth hunt opener, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has released 2,700 pheasants on seven wildlife management areas to give our young pheasant hunters some added opportunities. And effective next year, this should be an annual occurrence.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Hawks Own The Skies – Bitterroot Outdoor Journal

On sunny days this fall, you can look up during mid-morning to mid-afternoon and see some migrating hawks. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal noticed some Sharp-shinned Hawks and Cooper's Hawks (photo above) in the air. He also saw some around area birdfeeders, since smaller songbirds are on the hawks' diet.
ANIMALS
1240 KLYQ

Updated Website Details Positive COVID Cases in Montana Schools

So far the school year is off to an interesting start. After spending much of last year in either "distance learning" programs or masked up in class, Kids are anxious to get back to normal. Unfortunately, the return to "normal" means kids getting sick. Parents know how it goes. When kids are in school, they tend to get colds or just snotty noses. In my household, we are only 10 days into the new school year and my 9-year-old has been home three days with a serious cold. Which, before the pandemic, would have only been a day or two max, but things are different now. The thought of sending a kid to school with even mild symptoms of ANY illness seems wrong.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Exciting Independent Film Event To Take Place At The Wilma

Are you passionate about winter sports and underground, independently-produced art? Because if so, you're definitely going to want to check this out. Logjam Presents has announced "So Not Pro: An Independent Film & Art Event," to take place at The Wilma in Missoula on Thursday, October 21st. So Not Pro...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Fake News – Health Officials Try to Prevent Autumn

The news release came out two days before the official start of Autumn. At first glance, it appeared as if the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) was warning people about the Autumn season and the diseases that might come with it. Then I looked a little...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1240 KLYQ

Snow On the Bitterroot Mountains Is Just Visiting

Both Sunday morning (photo above) and Monday morning, the Bitterroot Mountains all the way north to Lolo Peak were capped by the first snowfalls of the fall season. Apparently, other areas of Montana received even more snow, but that weather system is going away, to be replaced by 70-degree temperatures here in the Bitterroot Valley for the rest of the week. The frost warnings of Sunday and Monday will be forgotten as we return to the late summer heat, with highs in the 70s through at least Saturday. Even though the official start of Autumn is Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

Comments / 0

Community Policy