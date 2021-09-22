Authorities: 4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Grant County
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Authorities said four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Grant County. Alicia K Kuhse, 35, of Gratiot, and a passenger were transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Darlington, and Steven J. Kaiser, 57, and a passenger were transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.www.telegraphherald.com
