They might commit a false start or two. They might have trouble communicating in the huddle or hearing the snap count at the line of scrimmage. But that’s not the biggest issue. Far from it. Playing in their first true road game – packed crowd and all – since 2019 on Saturday at West Virginia, Virginia Tech’s players have something more nebulous to worry about, something harder to define.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO