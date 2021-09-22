Authorities: Intoxicated driver leads officers on multiple high-speed chases in SW Wisconsin
BOSCOBEL, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin man faces drug and other charges after leading authorities on three high-speed chases Tuesday morning. Lemuel Anderson, 49, of Avoca, was arrested on charges of fleeing an officer, possession of THC, possession of prescription drugs, operating while intoxicated-drug related and obstructing/resisting an officer, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.www.telegraphherald.com
