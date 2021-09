The first college gameday Grimsley (NC) 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor made came Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech. It was an experience he relished. “I first got there and loved the atmosphere,” he said. “It was a sold-out crowd and pretty much loud the whole time. Virginia Tech pretty much dominated the whole game. It was crazy, really mind-blowing. I didn’t know what to expect, but it kind of shocked me.”

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO