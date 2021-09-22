Divorce When You’re Not Legally Married
A steady decline in divorce rates over the past four decades suggests that marriages are more stable today. Still, at the same time, a record number of people in the U.S. have never been married, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data from the Institute for Family Studies. In 2018 (the most recent data available) 35% of Americans between the ages of 25 and 50 had never tied the knot. In 1970 the share was just 9%. And research shows that marriage rates tend to drop during recessions. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of never-married adults is likely to break new records.www.investopedia.com
