Environment

Travel execs say governments must lead the way to carbon neutrality

By Johanna Jainchill
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of travel industry executives said today that carbon neutrality will only be achieved with government regulations and the realignment of investor interests. During the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) annual meeting to address the environment as part of Climate Week NYC, Elie Maalouf, CEO of the Americas for IHG, said reaching net zero requires collaboration not just from science and private industry, but from government and energy producers.

