Religion

Letter: Medieval thinking on display

By Bill Kelley, Yacolt
Columbian
 6 days ago

Once again in The Columbian’s Opinion page we are subject to Roy Schimelpfenig’s inquisitional dialogue. A factless diatribe of bigotry, ignorance and stupidity similar to the Catholic Pope Urban VIII’s attack on Galileo in the 1600s. Galileo dared, in his book “Dialogo,” to agree with Copernicus that the Earth orbited the sun, not the other way round as Catholic demagoguery stated. That pope wanted to torture Galileo into different thinking. I suspect that medieval Schimelpfenig would agree.

