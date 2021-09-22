West Branch Homecoming court
The West Branch 2021 Homecoming queen will be crowned before the varsity football game Friday night. The dance will be held Saturday. The West Branch 2021 Homecoming Court, from left, front row, Katie Kent, daughter of Penny Kent and Bill Kent; Mara Woost, daughter of Marcy and Bryan Woost; Morgan Loudon, daughter of Scott and Melissa Loudon; Addyson Jones, daughter of Casey and Tracie Jones; back row, Kiersten Hofmann, dauther of William and Samantha Hofmann; Samantha Tubbs, daughter of Dan and Sue Tubbs; Alyssa Barnett, daughter of Scott and Andrea Barnett. (Submitted photo)www.salemnews.net
