Salem woman gets prison for allowing boyfriend to abuse child

LISBON – In Common Pleas Court, Michaele Thorne, 31, Olive Street, Salem, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for endangering children. Between Dec. 25, 2019, and March 11, 2020, Thorne allowed a 2-year-old child to be abused by her boyfriend, Thomas Browning III. Browning, 38, was found guilty of felonious assault and endangering children by a Common Pleas Court jury earlier this year and was sentenced to up to nine years in prison, but he also has filed an appeal, which is pending.