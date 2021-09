GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The NCAA is considering legislation this fall that would alter how scholarships can be allocated by football programs. As Fitz explains, the NCAA's FBS scholarship limits are currently 25 players per recruiting class and 105 overall. However, the transfer portal is disrupting programs' ability to keep up numbers while continuing to recruit high school prospects. As of now, any incoming transfers must count in the 25 limit, but the NCAA is going to offer waivers to programs that have players leave so that they can replace them without cutting into their recruiting limits. Up to seven players who transfer out of a program could be replaced by others transferring in and not force a reduction of opportunities for incoming high school prospects.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO