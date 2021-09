If you want to experience upcoming features of the Chrome browser before they roll out to the stable version, Chrome Canary is the place to be. While it’s meant more for developers to see Alpha versions of these features, users who know their way around can also test out the features. There are two things now available in that version that you can check out. There’s the option to open the desktop versions of websites by default and there’s also a part where you can enable and disable the dark theme on a per-site basis.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO