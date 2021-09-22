Federal Court: Former tourism director stole from Greenup Co.
A former Greenup County official who served in leadership roles in economic development and tourism has pleaded guilty to stealing at least $100,000. Robert Brian Allen, aka Bobby Allen, is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18 in federal court in Ashland after pleading guilty to charges on Monday. Penalties for the crime include a $250,000 fine and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, records indicate.www.thetimestribune.com
