BOSTON (CBS) – The weekend vandalism just outside Boston’s Polish American Citizens Club was aggressive. “Why would anybody want to come and attack an American flag? It’s very disheartening for me,” said Stasia Kacprzak. Saturday afternoon, a man slammed the Pulaski Park flagpole to the ground. He tore the American flag and took off. “I was in disbelief. I stood near my car and I was literally shaking,” said Kacprzak. An American flag was stolen from Pulaski Park (WBZ-TV) “It was shocking, it was upsetting, and it was really quite sad actually,” said Peter Dziedzic. The whole thing just feels so personal for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO