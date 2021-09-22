CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby County enter administration amid ongoing financial problems

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerby County have entered administration and been deducted 12 points by the English Football League amid ongoing financial problems at the club. Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou, managing directors at business advisory firm Quantuma, have been appointed joint administrators of the Sky Bet Championship club, who according to owner Mel Morris are losing between £1.3m and £1.5m per month.

World Soccer Talk

Former English champions Derby to enter administration

London (AFP) – Former English champions Derby County have applied to enter administration, the struggling second-tier club announced Friday. The Championship side issued a statement which claimed the club’s directors “had no choice but to make the tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators following a failure to secure new owners and the impact of Covid-19 on the Midlands club’s finances.
SPORTS
Daily Mirror

Derby County appoint administrators and face huge points deduction

Derby County have appointed administrators - and face an automatic 12-point dedication once the process is completed. Rams owner Mel Morris contacted club solicitors on Friday and the club's legal advisors gave notice to the High Court that they will appoint an administrator shortly. The club are already facing separate...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney reveals he only found out about Derby County going into administration by watching TV, with manager and players discovering potential 21-POINT deduction on Sky Sports News

Wayne Rooney revealed he learned about Derby’s slide into administration while he was watching sports news channels on television. The Rams are heading for an automatic 12-point deduction that will take them bottom of the Championship, with further penalties possible due to a separate dispute with the EFL regarding spending rules.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Trevor Birch
Person
Carl Jackson
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Mel Morris
The Independent

Derby go bottom with 12-point penalty after entering administration

Derby have confirmed the appointment of administrators at the club and face a 12-point penalty which will send them to the bottom of the Championship. A statement from the club said that Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of business advisory firm Quantuma would serve as joint administrators. Wayne...
SOCCER
BBC

Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators

Championship side Derby County are set to go into administration amid their continued financial problems. The club, which is up for sale, said despite negotiations with a number of "credible parties", identifying a buyer was unlikely in the short term. The English Football League confirmed they would face a 12-point...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Derby announce they have gone into ADMINISTRATION and could face a massive 21-POINT deduction after previous financial breach as Wayne Rooney's Championship side are plunged further into crisis

Derby County plunged deeper into crisis last night when the club confirmed they were heading into administration. The Championship strugglers, managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, will be automatically deducted 12 points under EFL rules, sending them to the bottom of the table. They still face the threat of...
SPORTS
#Derby County#Nottingham Forest#Sky Sports News Derby#Efl#Rams Trust#Dcms#Mps#The Premier League
SkySports

Derby County close to agreeing EFL points deduction for breaking financial fair play rules

Derby County are close to agreeing a points deduction with the EFL for breaching financial fair play rules. Should a final agreement be reached it will see a reduced penalty from that which would otherwise have been enforced, but a reported nine-point deduction would immediately confine them to the bottom of the second tier on minus-two points.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Derby 2-1 Stoke City: Max Bird and Curtis Davies's strikes scrape a desperate three points for Rams amid administration peril and 12-POINT deduction which makes them favourites for relegation

With 10 minutes remaining of the first half, it was just about possible to forget that Derby County is a club in crisis. They had just scored twice in three minutes against Stoke City, Wayne Rooney was beaming, the home supporters were bouncing and the sun was shining. Yet when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Mel Morris: Derby County owner apologises to fans and staff over administration

Derby County owner Mel Morris has apologised to the club's staff and supporters as the Championship side prepares to go into administration. The Rams filed a notice to appoint administrators on Friday, which Morris says was a "gut-wrenching" decision. They now face a 12-point deduction from the English Football League,...
SOCCER
Sports
SkySports

Derby County: Widespread concern for jobs as administration looms

There is widespread concern for job losses at Derby County as the crisis-hit club prepare to enter administration, Sky Sports News have been told. While some individual consultations happened on Monday, the bulk of the Derby workforce will be told on Tuesday what they can expect from the process. With...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Derby enter administration with 12-point deduction sending Rams bottom of Championship

Derby County have confirmed the appointment of administrators at the club and are set to face a 12-point penalty as a result.A statement from the Championship club said that Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of business advisory firm Quantuma would serve as joint administrators.The points penalty, once applied, will send Wayne Rooney’s side to the bottom of the table, on minus-two points, with the team having taken 10 points from eight matches so far.In a statement, Hoksing said: “I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.“Covid-19...
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Rooney vows to stay at Derby despite club entering administration

(Reuters) – Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said he will not walk away from his role at the second-tier Championship club after they were handed a 12-point deduction for going into administration. The former Manchester United and England striker took interim charge of the club last November following the departure...
PREMIER LEAGUE

