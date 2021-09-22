Derby County enter administration amid ongoing financial problems

Derby County have confirmed the appointment of administrators at the club and are set to face a 12-point penalty as a result.A statement from the Championship club said that Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of business advisory firm Quantuma would serve as joint administrators.The points penalty, once applied, will send Wayne Rooney’s side to the bottom of the table, on minus-two points, with the team having taken 10 points from eight matches so far.In a statement, Hoksing said: “I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.“Covid-19...

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO