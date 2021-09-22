Derby County enter administration amid ongoing financial problems
Derby County have entered administration and been deducted 12 points by the English Football League amid ongoing financial problems at the club. Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou, managing directors at business advisory firm Quantuma, have been appointed joint administrators of the Sky Bet Championship club, who according to owner Mel Morris are losing between £1.3m and £1.5m per month.www.skysports.com
