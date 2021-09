Despite chatter that he might get signed or a tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins or Montreal Canadiens, 35-year-old depth center Tyler Bozak will be sticking in St. Louis as he’s signed a one-year deal with the Blues on Tuesday. This will be his fourth season with the Blues organization after a five-goal, 17 point campaign in 2020-21 suggested he might not be back.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO