Education Support - Senior Programme Officer (Part-time)

Job ID: 032708

Salary: £32,676 – 37,297, including London Weighting Allowance

Business unit: Dentistry, Oral & Craniofacial Sciences

Department: Dentistry, Oral & Cranio Faculty Office

Guy's Campus

We currently have an opportunity for a part-time Senior Programme Officer at our Guy’s Campus for a role that is three days per week (21 hours per/ 0.6 FTE). There is some flexibility in the hours of work, with the likelihood that these might be spread over more than three days. Presently the role holder would be required to attend campus one day per week, and this may increase dependent on the college’s position. The post is based in our Faculty of Dentistry, Oral & Craniofacial Sciences. Faculty information can be found here:

The Senior Programme Officer provides essential support to students and academics in our many faculties, schools, institutes and centres. Working in a fast-paced environment, the role includes taking responsibility to resolve complex queries and issues, supporting activities such as timetabling and the production of handbooks, using databases and Microsoft Excel to maintain accurate student data on progress and achievement, and delivering a high-quality service across the student lifecycle. Working with colleagues to plan and coordinate a varied set of activities, you will have opportunities to further develop your knowledge of regulations and process and be part of professional networks promoting best practice. As part of the King’s community, you’ll work alongside inspiring academic staff, administrators and students.

Benefits

Benefits include extensive and varied -focussed training and on-the-job learning. We support our staff to manage their work/life balance, with flexible working and parental leave opportunities, reduced membership rates for staff at gyms at three of our campuses, the Employee Assistance Programme which provides free, confidential advice on both home and work concerns as well as 27 days annual leave (plus additional Christmas closure days), an occupational pension scheme, season ticket loans and being part of the cycle to work scheme. Find out more at -www.kcl.ac.uk/hr/staffbenefits/index

This post will be offered on an indefinite contract

This is a part-time post - 60% full time equivalent

Contact details: Patrick Milnes, Patrick.milnes@kcl.ac.uk

Closing date: 05-Oct-2021

