Library Assistant (Conwy and Llanfairfechan)

 6 days ago
Job Reference: REQ004131

Service: Economy and Culture

Section: Culture and Information

Location: Conwy Culture Centre, Town Ditch Road, Conwy LL32 8NU and Llanfairfechan Library, Village Road, Llanfairfechan LL33 0AA

Salary: GO3 £19,698-£20,092 pro-rata

Hours and Basis: Part time, 14 hours on a rota that includes evenings and weekends

Welsh Language Skills: Essential

Manager details for informal discussion regarding the post: Tracey Payne, 01492 576089 or Tracey.payne@conwy.gov.uk

Do you enjoy meeting people of all ages? Are you passionate about books and reading; in developing the reader centred library? Are you knowledgeable about IT and committed to providing an excellent service to customers?

Are you enthusiastic about working with a wide range of people and community groups to provide services to the community in Conwy County Borough?

If so, you will be interested in this vacancy. We are looking for someone to work 14 hours a week. The post holder should be available to work flexibly and be available to work on evenings and weekends.

Candidates should have a good standard of education to GCSE level (or equivalent), and good ICT skills. You will need to be able to demonstrate good customer service skills. Communication skills in written and spoken English and Welsh are essential, along with good organisational skills including the ability to listen and empathise with customers.

Conwy is committed to equality of opportunity and we welcome applications from all sections of our community. There is an option for disabled people to apply on different formats. Please contact the HR Team on 01492 576129 for further advice.

Candidates must complete our application form to be considered. CVs by themselves will not be accepted. If you have not received an interview invitation within three weeks of the closing date, you must assume that you have not been short listed for interview.

Conwy is committed to safeguarding. Qualifications and references will be verified.

#Conwy#Economy#Llanfairfechan Library#Welsh
