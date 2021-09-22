CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Administrative Coordinator (Part-Time)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNSQl_0c4xVIiA00

Harris Hill is extremely proud to be working with this international grassroots human rights charity that does everything in its power to expose abuses and holds the perpetrators to account. They have teams of researchers that put themselves into situations that can expose shocking revelations. Their teams go into places that no one else has access to. The work they carry out is truly lifesaving.

We are looking for a switched-on part-time Administrator (3 days a week) who has a deeper understanding & appreciation for Human Rights to run the London office.

Job Purpose

As the part-time Administrative Coordinator, you will ensure the smooth operation of the charity's work by providing competent and detail-oriented administrative support. This position will make it possible for internal and external communications to run seamlessly as well as providing administrative support for the London office.

Responsibilities

- Oversee the London HQ Office.

- Administer the office space, including building & maintaining the infrastructure related to the smooth office functions.

- Answering and directing calls to the mainline.

- Develop and implement office procedures.

Coordinate Internal Communications and Procedures

- Manage internal paperwork to ensure that procedures are followed - including contracts, invoices, signed copies of policies & procedures, board meeting minutes, and governance documentation.

- Oversee the updating of the intranet systems.

- Manage and maintain training resources.

- Oversee logistics for events, board meetings

- Manage the organisational wellbeing budget.

- Oversee the induction process for new team members

- Oversee the exit procedures for when team members depart the organisation.

- Serve as the organisation's board liaison, setting meeting dates and ensuring that board materials are developed and delivered timely and securely.

Coordinate External Communications

- Manage relationships with the legal team.

- Organise and prepare materials for partners and donors.

- Maintain social media accounts.

- Maintain filing system of external materials.

- Manage the travel and meeting schedules for the SMT.

Salary: £27k - £29k FTE (pro-rate) based on working 3 days a week.

You will be a vital member of the team so we look forward to meeting you & we wish you all the best with your application.

